Putin admits that Russia has already hit Ukraine with Zircon missiles. He threatened with "Sarmat"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24091 views

Russian dictator confirms the use of Zircon hypersonic missiles against Ukraine

Putin admits that Russia has already hit Ukraine with Zircon missiles. He threatened with "Sarmat"

The Russian army has already used the Zircon sea-based hypersonic strike system against Ukraine, and the Sarmat missile system has been delivered to Russian troops. This was announced today, February 29, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, UNN reports

The Kinzhal hypersonic aircraft system has not only been put into service, but is also being used with high efficiency to hit particularly important targets during the war in eastern Ukraine. The Zircon sea-based hypersonic strike system, which was not even mentioned in the 2018 State of the Union address, has also been used in combat. But this system is already in service

- Putin said.

He also said that the Sarmat system had been delivered to Russian troops. "We will soon demonstrate them in the areas where they are based on combat duty," the dictator said.

Optional

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially report that on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles during a strike on Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Later, Ruvin clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet Russia's claimed characteristics and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

After analyzing the information from the KFOR, UK intelligence suggested that Russia could have used the K-300 ground-based coastal defense system to launch the Zircon at Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Kyiv
