Russians attack a civilian car with a drone in Zaporizhzhia region: one killed, 4 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian attack drone attacked a car with five local residents traveling to work in Prymorske. The attack killed one woman and injured four people with varying degrees of severity.
In Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops killed a man with a drone strike and wounded four others, the National Police said on Saturday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.
Details
"Today, on January 11, at 06:15, the occupants fired at a civilian car with five local residents on their way to work. A drone hit the front of the car, causing an explosion. A 47-year-old woman died on the spot, a 45-year-old driver was seriously injured, and three other passengers, a 59-year-old man, women aged 49 and 51, were in a lighter condition," the police said.
As noted, the police were able to approach the scene with great difficulty to examine and evacuate the body of the deceased woman - the Russians kept several attack drones in the air and did not allow them to approach the car.
