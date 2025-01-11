Russians attack a civilian car with a drone in Zaporizhzhia region: one killed, 4 wounded

In Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops killed a man with a drone strike and wounded four others, the National Police said on Saturday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 11, at 06:15, the occupants fired at a civilian car with five local residents on their way to work. A drone hit the front of the car, causing an explosion. A 47-year-old woman died on the spot, a 45-year-old driver was seriously injured, and three other passengers, a 59-year-old man, women aged 49 and 51, were in a lighter condition," the police said.

As noted, the police were able to approach the scene with great difficulty to examine and evacuate the body of the deceased woman - the Russians kept several attack drones in the air and did not allow them to approach the car.

Zaporizhzhia under attack again, there are victims - RMA