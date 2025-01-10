Zaporizhzhia under attack again, there are victims - RMA

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region, two wounded are reported. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Russia continues to attack Zaporizhzhia. We know about two wounded - a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman," said Fedorov.

According to the head of the RMA, doctors are currently taking them to the hospital.

Previously

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA warned about the threat of drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region.