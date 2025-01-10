Zaporizhzhia under attack again, there are victims - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region, two civilians were wounded - a man of 39 and a woman of 56. The victims are being taken to hospital.
Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region, two wounded are reported. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"Russia continues to attack Zaporizhzhia. We know about two wounded - a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman," said Fedorov.
According to the head of the RMA, doctors are currently taking them to the hospital.
At least four explosions occurred: occupants continue to attack Zaporizhzhia10.01.25, 18:34 • 35216 views
Previously
The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA warned about the threat of drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region.