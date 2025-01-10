At least four explosions occurred: occupants continue to attack Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue to attack Zaporizhzhia region, four explosions were recorded near Prymorske. The head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, urged local residents to stay in shelters until the end of the attack.
"The enemy continues to attack the region. At least 4 explosions near Prymorske," said Fedorov.
He also called for people to stay in safe places.
