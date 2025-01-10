At least four explosions occurred: occupants continue to attack Zaporizhzhia

The Russian army continues to attack Zaporizhzhya region, four explosions were heard. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"The enemy continues to attack the region. At least 4 explosions near Prymorske," said Fedorov.

He also called for people to stay in safe places.

It happened at rush hour: Fedorov calls Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia the largest since the beginning of the invasion