Russians are trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine through TikTok and Telegram

Russian special services are again trying to undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine by intensifying information and psychological operations. Bot farms, fake accounts, and controlled groups on popular social networks and messengers, especially TikTok and Telegram, are actively used to carry out these provocations. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

The Security Service of Ukraine records a significant intensification of Russian special services in conducting information and psychological special operations in Ukraine. Recently, the number of information sabotages aimed at splitting society and artificially spreading protest sentiments has increased significantly, - the statement said.

According to the SBU, bot farms, fake accounts and controlled groups in popular messengers and social networks are actively used for these provocations. These provocations are most widespread on TikTok and Telegram, where the enemy spreads fake information and calls for protests to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

The SBU is taking all necessary response measures and is working on existing and potential threats to the national security of Ukraine. The SBU appeals to citizens to be vigilant and not to respond to hostile provocations used by Russia to undermine the internal situation in our country, - the SBU notes.

The special services emphasize that actions aimed at violent change of the constitutional order or seizure of state power may entail serious criminal consequences under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

