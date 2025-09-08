$41.220.13
Russians are preparing a military facility at the site of Azovstal in Mariupol: documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The occupiers plan to build a military facility on the territory of the destroyed Azovstal in Mariupol. To do this, they are connecting the plant to the power grid of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Russians are preparing a military facility at the site of Azovstal in Mariupol: documents

The Russians plan to build a military facility on the site of the destroyed Azovstal metallurgical plant in temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the enemy's technical documentation, which Andryushchenko published on his page, the Russians are connecting the destroyed metallurgical plant to the power grid from the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation added: the customer is the Russian company "Kashpin", the project itself is being carried out by order of the so-called "Ministry of Construction of the DPR" dated August 6, 2025, and the power line ends at the approaches to "Azovstal".

The rest of the infrastructure plans are classified, which indicates the military purpose of the facility, says Andryushchenko.

This is not just a power line. This is part of a new energy highway of the Russian Federation - from the ZNPP to Donetsk region. Through Volnovakha, Telmanove and further deep into the territory of the Russian Federation

- wrote the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Occupiers are destroying a unique archaeological site near Mariupol for the sake of highway construction27.08.25, 15:52 • 3700 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

