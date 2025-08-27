$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 1784 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
11:13 AM • 5486 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 8562 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 18057 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 53050 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 51401 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107389 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76556 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157475 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Occupiers are destroying a unique archaeological site near Mariupol for the sake of highway construction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Russian occupiers are destroying a Khazar-period settlement from the 8th–10th centuries near Novoazovsk under the pretext of highway construction. This is not an isolated case; the "Did" kurgan in Mariupol was previously destroyed.

Occupiers are destroying a unique archaeological site near Mariupol for the sake of highway construction

The occupiers continue to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage. East of Mariupol, near Novoazovsk, under the pretext of building a highway called "Novorossiya", an archaeological site – a Khazar period settlement from the VIII–X centuries – is being destroyed.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to local media, during the so-called "archaeological research" before planning the future road, contractors included this site in the list of state register objects of the Russian Federation.

However, even the official status of the monument did not stop the occupation authorities: the territory of the unique historical settlement will be irreversibly covered by the new highway.

The historical territory will be "covered" by a new roadbed, which will soon be covered by a new road

— stated the Mariupol City Council.

The city council emphasizes that this is not an isolated case of destruction of Ukrainian cultural heritage in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thus, in March last year, Russian troops completely destroyed the "Did" kurgan in the Central district of Mariupol. The monument, dating back to the 5th millennium BC and belonging to the Yamnaya culture, had immense historical significance.

Occupied Mariupol in fear: packs of stray dogs terrorize citizens and children26.08.25, 14:36 • 2248 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCulture
Ukraine
Mariupol