The occupiers continue to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage. East of Mariupol, near Novoazovsk, under the pretext of building a highway called "Novorossiya", an archaeological site – a Khazar period settlement from the VIII–X centuries – is being destroyed.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to local media, during the so-called "archaeological research" before planning the future road, contractors included this site in the list of state register objects of the Russian Federation.

However, even the official status of the monument did not stop the occupation authorities: the territory of the unique historical settlement will be irreversibly covered by the new highway.

The historical territory will be "covered" by a new roadbed, which will soon be covered by a new road — stated the Mariupol City Council.

The city council emphasizes that this is not an isolated case of destruction of Ukrainian cultural heritage in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thus, in March last year, Russian troops completely destroyed the "Did" kurgan in the Central district of Mariupol. The monument, dating back to the 5th millennium BC and belonging to the Yamnaya culture, had immense historical significance.

