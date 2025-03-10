Russians are opening a new "hub" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for training security forces of the occupation regime
Kyiv • UNN
Branches of the Oryol Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation have been opened in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia for training "policemen". A similar institution is already operating in Donetsk, where methods of detention and torture are taught according to FSB standards.
The occupying authorities continue to expand the system of repression in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In the captured areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, branches of the Oryol Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation have been opened, which will train future "policemen" and executors of Kremlin orders.
This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.
Details
Another military "university" will be opened by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupiers are expanding their repressive system – branches of the Oryol Law Institute of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation have been opened in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
According to information, the new "university" will train future policemen and executors of Kremlin orders.
The temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are turning into a training ground for terrorists, punitive squads, and cannon fodder
A similar educational institution is already operating in Donetsk, where students are taught methods of detecting, detaining, and torturing "unreliable" individuals according to FSB standards.
Recall
Recently, the CNS reported that according to the "official" statistics of the Russian occupiers, as of March 1, 2025, nearly 5,800 children in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region have already become part of the so-called "Yunarmiya" – Putin's equivalent of the "Hitler Youth". In particular, children are forced to work, used in propaganda "humanitarian missions", and actively indoctrinated with Russian narratives.