Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals - Beskrestnov

Russian troops are trying to find ways to activate Starlink terminals, in particular, by trying to involve third parties to register equipment in Ukrainian ASCs for money. This was stated by Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the Minister of Defense, reports UNN.

The enemy is looking for options to activate Starlink. They write their ideas in groups, then these posts circulate in our groups. All their ideas are trivial. Send someone to the ASC for money. Use a fictitious LLC. Remove Starlink from a trophy drone, etc. We initially understood all options and thought through both risks and countermeasures. We will block all these Starlinks (we know how), but those who like to try to earn "easy money" from the enemy will face imprisonment, and not a small one. - stated the adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He emphasized that registering Starlink "is not like setting a car on fire and running away, it's coming to the ASC and actually documenting your crime for the court."

Russian troops are trying to establish communication without Starlink, testing Wi-Fi bridges, LTE, and Yamal and Express satellite internet. The most difficult remains communication at zero and for mobile UAV crews.