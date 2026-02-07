Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals - Beskrestnov

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
01:35 PM • 2462 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
10:29 AM • 7078 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10020 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 15158 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 28917 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 42881 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 37368 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 30371 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 40722 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15861 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
90%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 17753 views
Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacksFebruary 7, 07:07 AM • 8224 views
Russian attack on Rivne region: houses and infrastructure damaged, two people injuredFebruary 7, 07:23 AM • 5018 views
Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attackedFebruary 7, 07:29 AM • 5220 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - UkrenergoFebruary 7, 08:31 AM • 11282 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 17809 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 40723 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 37264 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 39421 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 50629 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 12365 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 26520 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 28971 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 37945 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 41050 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Kh-101
BM-27 Uragan

Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals - Beskrestnov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Russian troops are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals, involving third parties to register equipment in Ukrainian ASCs. Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov stated that all these Starlinks will be blocked, and those involved will face imprisonment.

Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals - Beskrestnov
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Russian troops are trying to find ways to activate Starlink terminals, in particular, by trying to involve third parties to register equipment in Ukrainian ASCs for money. This was stated by Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the Minister of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy is looking for options to activate Starlink. They write their ideas in groups, then these posts circulate in our groups. All their ideas are trivial. Send someone to the ASC for money. Use a fictitious LLC. Remove Starlink from a trophy drone, etc. We initially understood all options and thought through both risks and countermeasures. We will block all these Starlinks (we know how), but those who like to try to earn "easy money" from the enemy will face imprisonment, and not a small one.

- stated the adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He emphasized that registering Starlink "is not like setting a car on fire and running away, it's coming to the ASC and actually documenting your crime for the court."

Recall

Russian troops are trying to establish communication without Starlink, testing Wi-Fi bridges, LTE, and Yamal and Express satellite internet. The most difficult remains communication at zero and for mobile UAV crews.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine