Russians are complaining en masse about the failure of Internet services

Users in Russia report a large-scale outage of Internet services, including websites of shops, banks and messengers.

This is also evidenced by the data of Downdetector, reports UNN.

Details

Access to many platforms became unavailable, but the cause of the failure has not yet been established. Roskomnadzor said it also had no information on the cause of the incident.

Failures are recorded for all operators, and the cause is established - , the press service of one of the propaganda Telegram channels reported.

This is the second major outage in the last few weeks - the previous one occurred on January 6.

Recall

In the evening of January 6, it became known that hackers had hacked and downloaded the Rosregister databasesthat contain information about every citizen of the Russian Federation.