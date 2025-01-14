Russians are complaining en masse about the failure of Internet services

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129140 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117099 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125159 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157914 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108404 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154406 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104187 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113775 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 41757 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116576 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114539 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 27838 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 42575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157914 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154406 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183216 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172648 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114517 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116555 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138409 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130380 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147951 views
Russians are complaining en masse about the failure of Internet services

Russians are complaining en masse about the failure of Internet services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30306 views

Users in Russia are reporting a massive outage of Internet services, including websites of shops, banks and messengers. This is the second major outage in recent weeks, and the cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Users in Russia report a large-scale outage of Internet services, including websites of shops, banks and messengers.

This is also evidenced by the data of Downdetector, reports UNN.

Details

Access to many platforms became unavailable, but the cause of the failure has not yet been established. Roskomnadzor said it also had no information on the cause of the incident.

Failures are recorded for all operators, and the cause is established

- , the press service of one of the propaganda Telegram channels reported.

This is the second major outage in the last few weeks - the previous one occurred on January 6.

Recall

In the evening of January 6, it became known that hackers had hacked and downloaded the Rosregister databasesthat contain information about every citizen of the Russian Federation. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
telegramTelegram

