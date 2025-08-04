Russians advanced in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - ISW maps

Russian troops have likely made minor advances in the Lyman direction and in the Pokrovsk area. This is stated in an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

As reported by the Institute for the Study of War, geolocated footage indicates that Russians recently advanced east of Lyman.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces advanced in the center of Ridkodub - north of Lyman. Russian troops attacked northwest of Lyman in the direction of Serednie and Shandryholove, north of Lyman near Karpivka, east of Lyman near Torske, and southeast of Lyman in the Serebryanske forest area on August 2 and 3.

In the Pokrovsk direction, geolocated footage indicates that Russian forces advanced in the area of Novoukrainka, south of Pokrovsk, and also conducted offensive operations near the city itself and on its northern outskirts.

As a reminder, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy is increasing efforts to capture key agglomerations, looking for weaknesses in the defense and simultaneously assaulting in several directions.

