Russians advanced in Donetsk region – DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, namely near Burlatske and Novopil. This was reported by the DeepState analytical project.
Russian troops advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region. This was reported on the night of June 16 by the analytical project DeepState, reports UNN.
The enemy advanced near Burlatske and in Novopole
Both settlements are located in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.
Let us remind you
On the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, engineering and fortification structures are being built to protect against further Russian advances.
The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – DeepState maps15.06.25, 03:36 • 14414 views