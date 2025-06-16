Russians advanced in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian troops advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region. This was reported on the night of June 16 by the analytical project DeepState, reports UNN.

The enemy advanced near Burlatske and in Novopole - the message says.

Both settlements are located in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.

Let us remind you

On the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, engineering and fortification structures are being built to protect against further Russian advances.

