Russians abducted 19 Ukrainians in Sumy region - Lubinets appealed to Russian ombudswoman

09:57 AM • 2972 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 6618 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 8172 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 9574 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 17924 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 31669 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 34400 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 70365 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 119125 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 56000 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Popular news
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 14898 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 14131 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 8830 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 11176 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike04:50 AM • 14334 views
Publications
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 5086 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 35293 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 66291 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 79109 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 86987 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 14149 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 16050 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 18551 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 39808 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 46294 views
Russians abducted 19 Ukrainians in Sumy region - Lubinets appealed to Russian ombudswoman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported the alleged abduction and removal of 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in the Sumy region. He appealed to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights with a demand to organize a visit and return of the citizens.

Russians abducted 19 Ukrainians in Sumy region - Lubinets appealed to Russian ombudswoman

Russians likely abducted and deported 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in Sumy region, reported Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, on Friday on social media, stating that he had appealed to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, writes UNN.

Russians abducted 19 Ukrainians in Sumy region: appealed to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights

- Lubinets wrote.

As the Ombudsman explained, "Russians likely abducted and deported residents of the village of Sopych, Esman hromada, in Sumy region." "This concerns 19 citizens of Ukraine. According to information, contact with them was initially lost, and later their interviews appeared on a Russian channel," Lubinets noted.

"Such actions are a clear violation of international humanitarian law — forced deportation of civilians and gross disregard for the laws and customs of war," the Ombudsman stated.

I immediately appealed to the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation with a demand to organize an urgent visit to the citizens of Ukraine, after the visit to inform me about their health and conditions of detention, and most importantly - to ensure their speedy return home. Ukraine insists on adherence to international law and the protection of the rights of its citizens

- the Ombudsman emphasized.

Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them21.12.25, 11:49 • 65286 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Village
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine