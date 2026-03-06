Russians abducted 19 Ukrainians in Sumy region - Lubinets appealed to Russian ombudswoman

Russians likely abducted and deported 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in Sumy region, reported Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, on Friday on social media, stating that he had appealed to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, writes UNN.

As the Ombudsman explained, "Russians likely abducted and deported residents of the village of Sopych, Esman hromada, in Sumy region." "This concerns 19 citizens of Ukraine. According to information, contact with them was initially lost, and later their interviews appeared on a Russian channel," Lubinets noted.

"Such actions are a clear violation of international humanitarian law — forced deportation of civilians and gross disregard for the laws and customs of war," the Ombudsman stated.

I immediately appealed to the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation with a demand to organize an urgent visit to the citizens of Ukraine, after the visit to inform me about their health and conditions of detention, and most importantly - to ensure their speedy return home. Ukraine insists on adherence to international law and the protection of the rights of its citizens - the Ombudsman emphasized.

