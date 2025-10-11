Russian Volgograd rocked by powerful explosions: residential buildings, school, and kindergarten damaged - Russian media

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of Saturday, October 11. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Residents of the city report that 5 to 7 powerful explosions occurred on the outskirts. Eyewitnesses said that they had heard the characteristic hum of drones before that.

As a result of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 50 Rokiv Zhovtnya Street in Volgograd, windows were partially blown out in three apartment buildings, as well as in school and kindergarten buildings. - it is said in one of the messages.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed the information about the explosions and spoke about the instructions for organizing a temporary accommodation point for residents of the affected apartments.

Earlier, temporary restrictions were introduced at Volgograd airport. Flights are delayed or redirected to other cities.

On the night of October 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of both facilities.

