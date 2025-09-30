Volgograd region under attack by unknown drones: settlements left without electricity

On the night of September 30, the Volgograd region was attacked by unknown drones. Russian air defense forces tried to repel the attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and the governor of the region Andriy Bocharov.

A massive UAV attack was repelled in the Volgograd region, and power supply to three settlements was disrupted, the governor said. - Russian media reports.

Details

As a result of UAV debris falling on the outskirts of Volgograd, two large fires of dry vegetation occurred, which were promptly extinguished by fire departments.

In the Svetloyarsky district, power lines were damaged, which caused power outages in three settlements. According to preliminary data, there are no destructions of buildings or casualties.

Recall

The city of Bryansk in the Russian Federation was attacked on the night of September 29. It is known about a hit on an industrial plant - "Elektrodetal".

In addition, on September 28, a series of explosions occurred in Belgorod and the region. Users published videos of the consequences of the strikes on the city, which show smoke and explosions in the area of the local thermal power plant and one of the substations.

As a result of the attacks in Belgorod and surrounding areas, electricity and water supply disappeared.