04:27 AM
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Volgograd region under attack by unknown drones: settlements left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

On the night of September 30, the Volgograd region was attacked by unknown drones, which were repelled by Russian air defense forces. As a result of falling UAV debris, two dry vegetation fires occurred and power lines were damaged, leading to power outages in three settlements.

Volgograd region under attack by unknown drones: settlements left without electricity

On the night of September 30, the Volgograd region was attacked by unknown drones. Russian air defense forces tried to repel the attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and the governor of the region Andriy Bocharov.

A massive UAV attack was repelled in the Volgograd region, and power supply to three settlements was disrupted, the governor said.

- Russian media reports.

Details

As a result of UAV debris falling on the outskirts of Volgograd, two large fires of dry vegetation occurred, which were promptly extinguished by fire departments.

In the Svetloyarsky district, power lines were damaged, which caused power outages in three settlements. According to preliminary data, there are no destructions of buildings or casualties.

Recall

The city of Bryansk in the Russian Federation was attacked on the night of September 29. It is known about a hit on an industrial plant - "Elektrodetal".

In addition, on September 28, a series of explosions occurred in Belgorod and the region. Users published videos of the consequences of the strikes on the city, which show smoke and explosions in the area of the local thermal power plant and one of the substations.

As a result of the attacks in Belgorod and surrounding areas, electricity and water supply disappeared.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Electricity