Russian UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia again on February 1: two women injured

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 5918 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 10490 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 14628 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 31316 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 49096 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 34880 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 33009 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26537 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16590 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14147 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
2m/s
62%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - MediaFebruary 1, 03:48 AM • 9182 views
Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to WarsawFebruary 1, 04:26 AM • 5312 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 13324 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 11135 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see it08:24 AM • 4792 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 48583 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 77472 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 56082 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 62105 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 63636 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Neizhpapa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 11239 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 25643 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 28554 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 31592 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 32646 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Bild
Heating

Russian UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia again on February 1: two women injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Russians repeatedly struck Zaporizhzhia with drones on February 1. Two women were hospitalized, and neighboring houses were damaged.

Russian UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia again on February 1: two women injured
Photo: SES of Ukraine

On February 1, Russians once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Among the injured, there are currently two women. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Russians launched a repeated drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. Preliminarily, two women were injured. They were hospitalized. The number of casualties is being clarified. An outbuilding caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. The blast wave damaged neighboring houses. All emergency services are working at the scene.

 - the post reads.

Recall

On February 1, Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured reached six people, including two women who were undergoing examination.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia