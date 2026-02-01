Russian UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia again on February 1: two women injured

Photo: SES of Ukraine

On February 1, Russians once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Among the injured, there are currently two women. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Russians launched a repeated drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. Preliminarily, two women were injured. They were hospitalized. The number of casualties is being clarified. An outbuilding caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. The blast wave damaged neighboring houses. All emergency services are working at the scene. - the post reads.

Recall

On February 1, Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured reached six people, including two women who were undergoing examination.