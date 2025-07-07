Russian UAV dropped explosives on a resident of Kherson

On Sunday, July 6, one person was injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone dropping explosives. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Today, another civilian in Kherson was injured by an enemy drone attack. In the Dniprovskyi district, a 61-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to the thigh as a result of explosives dropped from a UAV. - the report says.

"Currently, medics are examining the victim and providing him with the necessary assistance," the Kherson RMA added.

The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on the high intensity of Russian strikes on the region. Last month, the occupiers fired about 7,300 shells, killing 29 people, including 1 child, and injuring 252 adults and 3 children.

