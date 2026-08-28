Russian UAV attack on Vyshneve — a residential complex and cars damaged

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photojournalist

During the night of August 28, Russian UAVs attacked the city of Vyshneve near Kyiv. As a result of the strike, a residential complex was damaged, and a fire destroyed cars, but there were no fatalities. This was reported by UNN.

Details

UNN photojournalist was at the site of the enemy strikes and showed their aftermath.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photojournalist

According to the data from the Vyshneve city community, the impact caused a fire in a parking lot. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze; there were no injured or dead.

We remind you

Deterioration in air quality has again been recorded in the Kyiv region following 38 recent Russian attacks. Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, and Brovary.