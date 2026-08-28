Russian UAV attack on Vyshneve — a residential complex and cars damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian UAVs struck Vyshneve near Kyiv. A fire in the parking lot destroyed cars and blew out windows; there were no fatalities or injuries.
During the night of August 28, Russian UAVs attacked the city of Vyshneve near Kyiv. As a result of the strike, a residential complex was damaged, and a fire destroyed cars, but there were no fatalities. This was reported by UNN.
Details
UNN photojournalist was at the site of the enemy strikes and showed their aftermath.
According to the data from the Vyshneve city community, the impact caused a fire in a parking lot. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze; there were no injured or dead.
We remind you
Deterioration in air quality has again been recorded in the Kyiv region following 38 recent Russian attacks. Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, and Brovary.