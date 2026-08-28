Russian UAV attack on Vyshneve — a residential complex and cars damaged

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
09:56 AM • 5694 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10494 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
08:33 AM • 13052 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
07:43 AM • 18170 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
07:30 AM • 24951 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
06:20 AM • 26358 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 44882 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 44188 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
04:57 AM • 30349 views
Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia Video
04:40 AM • 28986 views
Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
41%
753mm
Popular news
"From the bottom of my heart, congratulations": the mayor of Sochi congratulated the parents of a serviceman killed in UkraineVideoAugust 28, 12:38 AM • 31352 views
What is celebrated on August 28 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 28, 04:00 AM • 5602 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 35444 views
General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes07:36 AM • 5274 views
Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv again07:57 AM • 12834 views
Publications
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third09:56 AM • 5628 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10463 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 44869 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 44176 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 90843 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Mark Carney
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 35638 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 77807 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 76192 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 116076 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 99196 views
Actual
Heating
Tu-95
Facebook
Film
Series

Russian UAV attack on Vyshneve — a residential complex and cars damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Russian UAVs struck Vyshneve near Kyiv. A fire in the parking lot destroyed cars and blew out windows; there were no fatalities or injuries.

Russian UAV attack on Vyshneve — a residential complex and cars damaged
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photojournalist

During the night of August 28, Russian UAVs attacked the city of Vyshneve near Kyiv. As a result of the strike, a residential complex was damaged, and a fire destroyed cars, but there were no fatalities. This was reported by UNN.

Details

UNN photojournalist was at the site of the enemy strikes and showed their aftermath.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photojournalist

According to the data from the Vyshneve city community, the impact caused a fire in a parking lot. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze; there were no injured or dead.

We remind you

Deterioration in air quality has again been recorded in the Kyiv region following 38 recent Russian attacks. Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, and Brovary.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vasylkiv
Vyshhorod
Bila Tserkva
Brovary
Kyiv