Russian troops shelled a village in Kherson region: a woman was killed

the Russian army shelled the village of Gavrilovka in the Berislavsky District of the Kherson region, as a result of which a woman was killed in her house. head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

the Russian military shelled Gavrilovka in the Novoaleksandrovskaya community. As a result of an enemy strike, a 71-year-old woman was killed in her own home, - the message says.

Addition

Over the past day in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression 1 person was killed, 8 more were injured and significant material damage was recorded in the region.