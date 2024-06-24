Russian troops shelled a village in Kherson region: a woman was killed
Kyiv • UNN
A 71-year-old woman was killed in her home in the village of Gavrilovka, Kherson region, as a result of shelling from Russia.
the Russian army shelled the village of Gavrilovka in the Berislavsky District of the Kherson region, as a result of which a woman was killed in her house. head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.
the Russian military shelled Gavrilovka in the Novoaleksandrovskaya community. As a result of an enemy strike, a 71-year-old woman was killed in her own home,
Addition
Over the past day in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression 1 person was killed, 8 more were injured and significant material damage was recorded in the region.