On July 20, Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers and 54 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,043,160 (+1,170) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11,037 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,028 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 30,637 (+54)

MLRS ‒ 1,444 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1,199 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 47,181 (+199)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,515 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55,859 (+132)

special equipment ‒ 3,934 (+2)

Data is being updated.

