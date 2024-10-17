Russian troops fired 81 times at the border areas of Sumy region: a local resident was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 81 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 146 explosions were recorded. A local resident was injured and civilian facilities in several communities were damaged.
During the day on October 17, the Russian army fired 81 times at the border areas of Sumy region, a man was injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
During the day, the Russians fired 81 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 146 explosions were recorded. Stepanivska, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Yunakivska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Putivlska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled,
Details
Miropilska community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar shelling (6 explosions), an explosive object of VOG type from a UAV (1 explosion), and launching of a CAB (2 explosions). A car was damaged as a result of the shelling.
Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from a mortar (10 explosions), cannon artillery (6 explosions), and MLRS (6 explosions). The shelling damaged a non-residential building, agricultural machinery, a shop, and a water tower. There were also UAVs dropping explosive devices of the VOG type (7 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (4 explosions).
Sveska community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (3 explosions).
Bilopilska community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), mortar attacks (3 explosions). A local resident was wounded.
Seredina-Buda community: FPV drone strikes (12 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion).
Mykolaivska rural community: a strike UAV of the “Geranium-2” type was fired upon (1 explosion). The shelling damaged the administrative building and a non-residential building.
Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (11 explosions), FPV drones (6 explosions).
Esman community: 7 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. FPV drone strikes (3 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions) were also recorded.
Shalyhyne community: 23 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. There were also FPV drone strikes (4 explosions).
Youth community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), launches of UAS (4 explosions).
Druzhbivka community: FPV drone strikes were recorded (3 explosions).
Putivl community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.
Velykopysarivska community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar shelling (3 explosions), launch of 4 NAR missiles from a helicopter (4 explosions)
Stepanivska community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).
