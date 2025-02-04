Russian troops damage an industrial enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , Russian troops shelled Nikopol district, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise, no one was injured, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The aggressor terrorized Nikopol district. They were shelling the area in the evening and at night. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. They also sent a kamikaze drone. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were hit. An industrial enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. There were no fatalities or injuries - Lysak wrote.

