Russian troops attacked the Pokrovskaya community of Nikopol region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the village of Pokrovskaya in the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery, causing damage to infrastructure and private property.
In the evening, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovskaya community of Nikopol region. France on June 9 hit kamikaze drones and fired artillery at Nikopol and Mirovskaya hromada. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, a utility company, five private houses, a garage, and a power line were damaged. The consequences are being clarified.
There were no fatalities or injuries.
Invaders shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, there are no reports of casualties31.05.24, 07:40 • 27980 views