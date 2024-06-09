In the evening, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovskaya community of Nikopol region. France on June 9 hit kamikaze drones and fired artillery at Nikopol and Mirovskaya hromada. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

According to him, a utility company, five private houses, a garage, and a power line were damaged. The consequences are being clarified.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

