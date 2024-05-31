Invaders shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, there are no reports of casualties

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region three times with artillery. Fortunately, there is no information about the victims. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to information, in the evening the enemy launched an artillery strike on the district center of Nikopol region. In addition, an attack on the Marganets community was recorded. Additionally, the occupier opened fire on one of the local villages in the morning.

However, everything went without Dead or injured.

Add

At night, the Vostok PMC unit destroyed an enemy UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The APU landed Shahid.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line