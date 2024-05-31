Invaders shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, there are no reports of casualties
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region three times with artillery, aiming at Nikopol, Marganets at the community and the local village, but there were no reports of casualties. Also, the Ukrainian division of the Vostok PMC destroyed an enemy drone in this region.
Details
According to information, in the evening the enemy launched an artillery strike on the district center of Nikopol region. In addition, an attack on the Marganets community was recorded. Additionally, the occupier opened fire on one of the local villages in the morning.
However, everything went without Dead or injured.
At night, the Vostok PMC unit destroyed an enemy UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The APU landed Shahid.
