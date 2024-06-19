Russian troops attacked the Dnipro District of Kherson: two people were wounded

On the day of June 19, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro District of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Prokudin said that one victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical care. a 31-year-old man was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, and limbs.

The second victim is a 52-year-old man. Now he is also in the hospital with a concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds to the torso and hip. - summed up the chairman of the RMA.

Recall

On the morning of June 19, Russian invaders attacked the village of Olgovka, Berislavsky district, Kherson region, a 67-year-old woman was injured.