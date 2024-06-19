$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15395 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops attacked the Dnipro District of Kherson: two people were wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17910 views

On June 19, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro District of Kherson, injuring two people, a 31-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, who were hospitalized with concussions, explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipro District of Kherson: two people were wounded

On the day of June 19, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro District of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

Details 

Prokudin said that one victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical care.  a 31-year-old man was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, and limbs.

The second victim is a 52-year-old man. Now he is also in the hospital with a concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds to the torso and hip.

- summed up the chairman of the RMA. 

Recall

On the morning of June 19, Russian invaders attacked the village of Olgovka, Berislavsky district, Kherson region, a 67-year-old woman was injured.

