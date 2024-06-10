Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with artillery and mortars: 29 explosions were heard

During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 29 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the State Border Service "northern border", writes UNN.

the Russian occupation army continues to use its own tactics of terror and conducts attacks on numerous civilian targets of our state, - the message says.

Details

Novgorod-Seversk Community: 4 explosions (parishes, probably from barrel artillery) in the direction of the settlement of Vilchiki.

Semenovskaya hromada: 16 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars) in the direction of Medvedevka and Bleshnya localities.

Snovskaya hromada: 9 explosions (parishes, probably from a 120 mm mortar) in the direction of the settlement of Hrinovka.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.

Recall

Last week, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements in the Chernihiv region 43 times , resulting in 214 explosions and damage to infrastructure.