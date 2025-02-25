Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson at night: what was damaged

As a result of the night shelling by Russian troops in the regional hospital in Kherson, windows and a boiler room were damaged, and work is underway to restore heat supply to patients, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Tonight the Russian army targeted a medical facility in Kherson again. Enemy shells hit one of the regional hospitals. Windows were smashed and the boiler room was damaged. There was no information on casualties - RMA said.

Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the night shelling. "At the same time, work is underway to restore heat supply so that patients remain warm despite the enemy's attacks," the RMA noted.

Addendum

According to the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson yesterday evening. "The enemy once again targeted residential areas. Private houses were destroyed as a result of the attacks. Six people were injured in the shelling: four women, a man and a 15-year-old girl. They sustained blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds. All the victims are in hospitals. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," he wrote on social media.

According to the RMA, a woman who was injured last night in the Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson turned to the hospital today. "The 76-year-old Kherson resident was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. Her condition is assessed as moderate," the statement said. In addition, it is reported that a woman who was injured last night as a result of a Russian UAV attack in Kherson turned to the hospital. "The 72-year-old Kherson resident has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. Her condition is assessed as light," the RMA said.

The RMA also reported that today at about 10:00 a.m. Russian occupants shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. "As a result of the enemy attack, a 63-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. His condition is moderate," the report said.

At night, the Russian army, according to RMA, also shelled Antonivka. "A 56-year-old man who was in the house was hit. He received an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to the head. The victim is currently in hospital. His condition is assessed as moderate," the statement said.

Shelling of Kherson region: 14 people were injured and residential buildings were destroyed