Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson at night: what was damaged

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 32305 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 66742 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 40679 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94820 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111779 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147997 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115110 views

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84852 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39399 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104533 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 51415 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 66742 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108780 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147997 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138981 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171506 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 10184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29925 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132305 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134200 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162719 views
Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson at night: what was damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27458 views

As a result of the night shelling, windows and the boiler room were damaged in Kherson regional hospital. Work is underway to restore heat supply to the hospital's patients.

As a result of the night shelling by Russian troops in the regional hospital in Kherson, windows and a boiler room were damaged, and work is underway to restore heat supply to patients, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Tonight the Russian army targeted a medical facility in Kherson again. Enemy shells hit one of the regional hospitals. Windows were smashed and the boiler room was damaged. There was no information on casualties

- RMA said.

Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the night shelling. "At the same time, work is underway to restore heat supply so that patients remain warm despite the enemy's attacks," the RMA noted.

Addendum

According to the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson yesterday evening. "The enemy once again targeted residential areas. Private houses were destroyed as a result of the attacks. Six people were injured in the shelling: four women, a man and a 15-year-old girl. They sustained blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds. All the victims are in hospitals. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," he wrote on social media.

According to the RMA, a woman who was injured last night in the Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson turned to the hospital today. "The 76-year-old Kherson resident was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. Her condition is assessed as moderate," the statement said. In addition, it is reported that a woman who was injured last night as a result of a Russian UAV attack in Kherson turned to the hospital. "The 72-year-old Kherson resident has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. Her condition is assessed as light," the RMA said.

The RMA also reported that today at about 10:00 a.m. Russian occupants shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. "As a result of the enemy attack, a 63-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. His condition is moderate," the report said.

At night, the Russian army, according to RMA, also shelled Antonivka. "A 56-year-old man who was in the house was hit. He received an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to the head. The victim is currently in hospital. His condition is assessed as moderate," the statement said.

Shelling of Kherson region: 14 people were injured and residential buildings were destroyed25.02.25, 07:58 • 29811 views

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

