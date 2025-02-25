Shelling of Kherson region: 14 people were injured and residential buildings were destroyed

Enemy troops shelled Kherson region, injuring 14 people. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Occupants struck Antonivka. A 56-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the shelling.

The man suffered blast trauma, closed head injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds. He was indoors at the time of the strike.

Currently, the victim is under medical supervision, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Hostile shelling of frontline settlements continues, endangering civilians.

In addition, dozens of settlements came under fire, including Kherson, Beryslav, Chervonyi Mayak, Tomyna Balka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Dudchany and many others. The attacks damaged residential buildings, gas pipelines, garages and cars of civilians. The explosions destroyed an apartment building and 43 private homes.

Doctors report 13 injured, including one child. They have been provided with the necessary assistance.

Rescuers and utility companies continue to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. The authorities urge residents to be careful and respond promptly to air raid warnings.

The Ukrainian military is holding the line, striking back. The defense forces assure that the enemy will be retaliated for every attack on peaceful towns and villages.

