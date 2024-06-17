Russian troops attack Kherson, explosions heard in the city

Occupants are attacking Kherson, explosions are heard in the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Move to safer places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones!" said Mrochko.

