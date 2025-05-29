$41.590.09
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 2036 views

08:40 AM • 14321 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

08:12 AM • 21010 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37235 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53364 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

May 28, 02:57 PM • 97115 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

May 28, 12:43 PM • 100314 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110502 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Russian troops are stuck on the Oskol: the Armed Forces do not allow the enemy to build pontoon bridges to create a real threat to Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The Russians are storming Vovchansk in small groups, trying to gain a foothold on the Oskol. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are thwarting their attempts to build crossings, complicating logistics and the threat to Kupyansk.

Russian troops are stuck on the Oskol: the Armed Forces do not allow the enemy to build pontoon bridges to create a real threat to Kupyansk

The Russians are trying daily to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the area of Vovchansk, using small infantry groups and two-wheeled vehicles. At the same time, they fail to establish logistics on the western bank of the Oskol River to create a real threat to Kupyansk.

This was reported on the telethon by the spokesman of the operational-tactical group of troops "Kharkiv" Pavlo Shamshin, reports UNN.

Details

According to the spokesman, the enemy continues to put pressure in the Vovchansk area. Assault operations take place almost daily both in Vovchansk itself and in the surrounding settlements. Shamshin noted that the Russians attack mainly in small infantry groups of 3 to 10 people. They also use motorcycles and quad bikes to quickly move between positions.

This tactic is used by the enemy to avoid meeting Ukrainian drones, but it is the engine noise of their two-wheeled vehicles that prevents Russian assault troops from noticing the approach of a Ukrainian drone. Such stories end with "the transformation of Russians into good Russians".

 - the spokesman noted. 

At the same time, the Russians continue to wipe Vovchansk off the face of the earth. According to Shamshin, there is almost nothing left there, the city is simply destroyed. The situation in the Dvorichna area remains difficult. There, the enemy is trying to hold and expand the bridgehead in order to create a threat to Kupyansk from the north along the right bank.

But in order to create a real threat to Kupyansk, the Russians need to build pontoon crossings. Despite numerous attempts, they have not been able to do this.

- Shamshin explains.

He adds that such special equipment is usually destroyed either when approaching the shore or during the deployment of such pontoons.

Therefore, logistics to the western bank of the Oskol River is extremely difficult for the Russians, and this is exactly what prevents them from creating a real threat to Kupyansk, because until the enemy has quality logistics on that bank, they should probably not count on any further success.

- he noted.

Shamshin noted that the situation in and around Lyptsi remains fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He also denied information about the grouping of Russian invaders near the border of the Kharkiv region.

Regarding the 50,000-strong group that the enemy allegedly pulled up to the Kharkiv region in order to attack Kharkiv and break through our line of defense, this information is not true.

- he stressed. 

The spokesman explained that in reality, the Russians are currently very actively rotating and replacing personnel involved in assault operations on the front line in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is also pulling up and accumulating reserves in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region.

But this is not happening in the quantity that would threaten the Kharkiv region and Kharkiv directly and create a threat of a breakthrough in our defense.

- the spokesman stressed.

According to Shamshin, the Russians are doing well with technological equipment and weapons. There is also no shortage of weapons among the Russians. As for the level of training of Russian servicemen, it varies.

There are so-called "meat" units that are sent forward. This is usually done to expose our firing positions. And real professionals who are well-trained, well-equipped, and possess various tactical techniques can follow. Therefore, it is sometimes difficult. But our units are destroying such an enemy as well.

 - Shamshin summarized. 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information that the Russian Federation had transferred 50,000 soldiers to attack Kharkiv28.05.25, 13:22 • 2376 views

Alona Utkina

War
Vovchansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
