Russian troops are stuck on the Oskol: the Armed Forces do not allow the enemy to build pontoon bridges to create a real threat to Kupyansk

The Russians are trying daily to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the area of Vovchansk, using small infantry groups and two-wheeled vehicles. At the same time, they fail to establish logistics on the western bank of the Oskol River to create a real threat to Kupyansk.

This was reported on the telethon by the spokesman of the operational-tactical group of troops "Kharkiv" Pavlo Shamshin, reports UNN.

Details

According to the spokesman, the enemy continues to put pressure in the Vovchansk area. Assault operations take place almost daily both in Vovchansk itself and in the surrounding settlements. Shamshin noted that the Russians attack mainly in small infantry groups of 3 to 10 people. They also use motorcycles and quad bikes to quickly move between positions.

This tactic is used by the enemy to avoid meeting Ukrainian drones, but it is the engine noise of their two-wheeled vehicles that prevents Russian assault troops from noticing the approach of a Ukrainian drone. Such stories end with "the transformation of Russians into good Russians". - the spokesman noted.

At the same time, the Russians continue to wipe Vovchansk off the face of the earth. According to Shamshin, there is almost nothing left there, the city is simply destroyed. The situation in the Dvorichna area remains difficult. There, the enemy is trying to hold and expand the bridgehead in order to create a threat to Kupyansk from the north along the right bank.

But in order to create a real threat to Kupyansk, the Russians need to build pontoon crossings. Despite numerous attempts, they have not been able to do this. - Shamshin explains.

He adds that such special equipment is usually destroyed either when approaching the shore or during the deployment of such pontoons.

Therefore, logistics to the western bank of the Oskol River is extremely difficult for the Russians, and this is exactly what prevents them from creating a real threat to Kupyansk, because until the enemy has quality logistics on that bank, they should probably not count on any further success. - he noted.

Shamshin noted that the situation in and around Lyptsi remains fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He also denied information about the grouping of Russian invaders near the border of the Kharkiv region.

Regarding the 50,000-strong group that the enemy allegedly pulled up to the Kharkiv region in order to attack Kharkiv and break through our line of defense, this information is not true. - he stressed.

The spokesman explained that in reality, the Russians are currently very actively rotating and replacing personnel involved in assault operations on the front line in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is also pulling up and accumulating reserves in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region.

But this is not happening in the quantity that would threaten the Kharkiv region and Kharkiv directly and create a threat of a breakthrough in our defense. - the spokesman stressed.

According to Shamshin, the Russians are doing well with technological equipment and weapons. There is also no shortage of weapons among the Russians. As for the level of training of Russian servicemen, it varies.

There are so-called "meat" units that are sent forward. This is usually done to expose our firing positions. And real professionals who are well-trained, well-equipped, and possess various tactical techniques can follow. Therefore, it is sometimes difficult. But our units are destroying such an enemy as well. - Shamshin summarized.

