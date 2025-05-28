$41.680.11
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7702 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19934 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60729 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41274 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77153 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139900 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109105 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107095 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156895 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information that the Russian Federation had transferred 50,000 soldiers to attack Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Information about the transfer of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border in order to attack Kharkiv is not true. This was reported by the Operational-Tactical Group "Kharkiv".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information that the Russian Federation had transferred 50,000 soldiers to attack Kharkiv

Information from foreign media regarding the transfer of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border with the aim of attacking Kharkiv is not true. This was reported by the Operational-Tactical Group (OTU) "Kharkiv", writes UNN.

Details

"Information from foreign media regarding the transfer of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border with the aim of attacking Kharkiv is not true.

Some foreign media, citing "Western analysts," reported that the army of the Russian Federation is preparing for a new large-scale offensive on Kharkiv. For this purpose, the enemy allegedly transferred a 50,000-strong group of troops from the Kursk region to the Ukrainian border bordering the Kharkiv region. This information is not true," the report said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding in the scale they desire due to the operations of the Defense Forces.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv
