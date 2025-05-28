The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information that the Russian Federation had transferred 50,000 soldiers to attack Kharkiv

Information from foreign media regarding the transfer of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border with the aim of attacking Kharkiv is not true. This was reported by the Operational-Tactical Group (OTU) "Kharkiv", writes UNN.

Details

"Information from foreign media regarding the transfer of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border with the aim of attacking Kharkiv is not true.

Some foreign media, citing "Western analysts," reported that the army of the Russian Federation is preparing for a new large-scale offensive on Kharkiv. For this purpose, the enemy allegedly transferred a 50,000-strong group of troops from the Kursk region to the Ukrainian border bordering the Kharkiv region. This information is not true," the report said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding in the scale they desire due to the operations of the Defense Forces.