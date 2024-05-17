Russian strikes on Kharkiv: mayor reports one dead

One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Kholodnogorsk district of Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"According to the updated information, there is one dead and four wounded," Terekhov said.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat according to preliminary data, Russian troops had twice struck with multiple rocket launchers, in particular, in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv, wounding at least 5 civilians.