Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region: three enterprises without electricity, train traffic restored

In Vinnytsia region, three enterprises are without electricity due to Russian shelling. The damage to critical infrastructure facilities is significant, as there were direct hits. Train traffic has been restored. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Critical infrastructure facilities came under shelling. As a result, 300 household consumers were disconnected. There was also a delay in train traffic. Thanks to the prompt work of energy workers, electricity supply was restored and train traffic resumed. As of now, three enterprises remain disconnected from electricity supply, all household consumers are connected. - Zabolotna said.

She also commented on the extent of damage to infrastructure facilities.

The damage is significant because these are direct hits. As of now, work is underway at these facilities to eliminate the consequences, and only after that will it be possible to determine the extent of the destruction and the possibility of timely restoration. - Zabolotna reported.

Context

Earlier, Zabolotna reported that as a result of Russia's massive attack last night, critical infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region suffered significant damage. Part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped.