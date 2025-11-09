Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on November 8 and 9: occupiers deliberately attacked energy facilities

Russian occupiers deliberately struck energy facilities in Chernihiv region on November 8 and overnight into November 9. Over the past day, the region suffered 44 shellings, with 73 explosions recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Chernihiv Regional State Administration and Operational Command "North".

Details

According to the regional administration, yesterday afternoon the enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Koriukivka. At night, drones struck one of the enterprises.

Several hits were recorded, but rescuers extinguished the fires.

At the same time, as reported by the Operational Command "North", Sumy region also suffered. Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 65 shellings on 31 settlements in the region. Private residential buildings, a non-residential building, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

