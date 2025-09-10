Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: one person killed, five injured - SES
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on September 10 in the Zhytomyr region, one person was killed and at least five were injured. Fires broke out in several locations, residential buildings and industrial facilities were damaged.
As a result of the Russian strike on September 10 in the Zhytomyr region, 1 person died, and at least 5 were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
Fires broke out in several locations, and residential buildings were damaged. A local resident was also injured: he was taken to the hospital with burns of various degrees, but he could not be saved.
Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 people, including 3 children. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.
In Berdychiv, a fire broke out in buildings in the industrial zone, fires occurred in the district itself, and a car and an outbuilding were also damaged.
Recall
Ukrainian air defense systems and mobile groups shot down 413 air targets, including 386 UAVs and 27 cruise missiles. Russia attacked Ukraine with 458 air attack means on the night of September 10.
In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties.