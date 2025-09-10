$41.120.13
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: one person killed, five injured - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

As a result of the Russian strike on September 10 in the Zhytomyr region, one person was killed and at least five were injured. Fires broke out in several locations, residential buildings and industrial facilities were damaged.

Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: one person killed, five injured - SES

As a result of the Russian strike on September 10 in the Zhytomyr region, 1 person died, and at least 5 were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Fires broke out in several locations, and residential buildings were damaged. A local resident was also injured: he was taken to the hospital with burns of various degrees, but he could not be saved.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 people, including 3 children. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

In Berdychiv, a fire broke out in buildings in the industrial zone, fires occurred in the district itself, and a car and an outbuilding were also damaged.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense systems and mobile groups shot down 413 air targets, including 386 UAVs and 27 cruise missiles. Russia attacked Ukraine with 458 air attack means on the night of September 10.

In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland