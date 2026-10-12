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Russian strike on Vinnytsia: ROSHEN confirmed a hit on a production building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

ROSHEN confirmed a strike on a production building in Vinnytsia on October 12. There were no deaths or injuries.

Russian strike on Vinnytsia: ROSHEN confirmed a hit on a production building

The ROSHEN Corporation confirmed a Russian strike on its production facility in Vinnytsia on October 12. This is stated in a statement by the press service, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, casualties and injuries were avoided thanks to the timely activation of the warning system and prompt evacuation. The corporation also denied Russian propaganda claims that the brand’s enterprises were allegedly "producing drones."

ROSHEN officially refutes this information. The corporation’s enterprises manufacture confectionery products and do not produce drones or other military-use products. The production complex in Vinnytsia is a civilian facility. Strikes on food industry enterprises endanger the lives of civilian employees, destroy production capacities and jobs, and disrupt the supply of products

- the statement said.

We remind you

On Monday, October 12, Russian occupiers hit a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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