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Russian strike on the village of Mila in the Kyiv region - Zelenskyy called the storage of explosives negligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

The President called the Russian strike on Mila a crime, and the storage of ammunition near people negligence. Separately, he thanked everyone who does everything possible to provide assistance and rescue people.

Russian strike on the village of Mila in the Kyiv region - Zelenskyy called the storage of explosives negligence

The Russian strike on the village of Myla in Kyiv region’s Bucha district is yet another unacceptable crime by the aggressor country. At the same time, storing explosives near people is unacceptable negligence. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an address on August 29, UNN reports.

Details

After the situation in Vyshneve, another such crime is absolutely unacceptable. I expect the details to be presented to the public promptly. The first hit was on a place where ammunition was stored, which definitely should not have been there - the Defense Forces’ warehouses. The detonation of shells, mines, other ammunition and drones. A significant scale

 - the head of state said in his statement.

He separately thanked everyone doing everything possible to provide assistance and rescue people.

Let us recall

In the village of Myla, Kyiv region, rescuers are still trying to find two more people under the rubble after a Russian strike followed by a detonation, which claimed the lives of 37 people and left another 15 injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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