Russian strike on Sumy region: there are dead and destruction in the residential sector

05:51 AM • 18016 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 24721 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 41643 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 60580 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 34227 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 27765 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 41927 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17158 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17478 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15288 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the warSeptember 11, 10:39 PM • 17022 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarifiedSeptember 11, 11:40 PM • 19710 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNS01:20 AM • 19231 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 2801:21 AM • 19394 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 13907 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 60581 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 41927 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 56881 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 64744 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 125271 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 21497 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 56881 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 31681 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 38772 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 103874 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
The New York Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Russian strike on Sumy region: there are dead and destruction in the residential sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

As a result of a Russian missile strike on a village in the Bytytskyi district of the Sumy community on September 12, there are dead and destruction. Also, the body of a security guard was found in Sumy after enemy UAVs hit.

Russian strike on Sumy region: there are dead and destruction in the residential sector

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the morning of September 12, there are fatalities in the Sumy region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked a village in the Bytytsia district of the Sumy community, reportedly with three missiles. There is destruction and damage in the residential sector.

Hryhorov also reported that in Sumy, at the site of enemy UAV impact, the body of a man was found - he was a security guard.

After the first UAV hit, the man was still in contact. After the repeated Russian strike, contact with him was lost

- Hryhorov stated.

Recall

On September 11, the Russian army launched 440 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person died in the Polohy district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Sumy