Russian strike on Sumy region: there are dead and destruction in the residential sector

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the morning of September 12, there are fatalities in the Sumy region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked a village in the Bytytsia district of the Sumy community, reportedly with three missiles. There is destruction and damage in the residential sector.

Hryhorov also reported that in Sumy, at the site of enemy UAV impact, the body of a man was found - he was a security guard.

After the first UAV hit, the man was still in contact. After the repeated Russian strike, contact with him was lost - Hryhorov stated.

Recall

On September 11, the Russian army launched 440 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person died in the Polohy district.