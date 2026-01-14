Russian strike on Orikhiv on January 14: house destroyed, woman injured

$43.180.08
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recording
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General Staff
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 3670 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 57992 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Venezuela
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Russian strike on Orikhiv on January 14: house destroyed, woman injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On January 14, Russians shelled Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a private house and injuring a 54-year-old woman. The city has been reduced to ruins due to constant shelling.

Russian strike on Orikhiv on January 14: house destroyed, woman injured
Photo: www.instagram.com/libkos

On Wednesday, January 14, Russians shelled Orikhiv, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery – a private house was damaged, and a woman was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

Russians shelled Orikhiv with artillery. A private house was damaged. A 54-year-old injured woman is receiving all necessary medical care

- the post says.

Meanwhile, photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov published photos on Instagram showing what Orikhiv looks like now, considering Russian bombardments.

From the center of Orikhiv to the line of combat engagement - approximately 8 km, according to the deep state map. The entire city is covered with a web of fiber optics and tangled, torn anti-drone nets. Around - complete ruin. Although about a thousand locals remain in Orikhiv - it is difficult to meet them on the streets: the city has turned into a ghost, like the rest of the settlements that Russia has approached closely 

- the post says.

Recall

The authorities announced the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents or legal representatives from five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The decision concerns 40 children from 26 families, who will be accommodated in the Cherkasy region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Cherkasy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast