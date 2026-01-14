Russian strike on Orikhiv on January 14: house destroyed, woman injured

Photo: www.instagram.com/libkos

On Wednesday, January 14, Russians shelled Orikhiv, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery – a private house was damaged, and a woman was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

Russians shelled Orikhiv with artillery. A private house was damaged. A 54-year-old injured woman is receiving all necessary medical care - the post says.

Meanwhile, photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov published photos on Instagram showing what Orikhiv looks like now, considering Russian bombardments.

From the center of Orikhiv to the line of combat engagement - approximately 8 km, according to the deep state map. The entire city is covered with a web of fiber optics and tangled, torn anti-drone nets. Around - complete ruin. Although about a thousand locals remain in Orikhiv - it is difficult to meet them on the streets: the city has turned into a ghost, like the rest of the settlements that Russia has approached closely - the post says.

Recall

The authorities announced the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents or legal representatives from five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The decision concerns 40 children from 26 families, who will be accommodated in the Cherkasy region.