Russian strike on Nikopol: one of the victims died in hospital

In Nikopol, Dnipro region, one of the men who was injured as a result of an enemy drone strike died, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

A 42-year-old man wounded in today's attack on the city died in hospital. Unfortunately, his injuries were incompatible with life. - wrote Lysak.

Recall

Russian troops launched a drone strike on Nikopol , Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result of the attack, two people were wounded and an administrative building was damaged.