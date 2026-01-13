$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 672 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 1246 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 9386 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 13323 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 18165 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 29789 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 46908 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35482 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33773 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 57118 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Nova Poshta company has released the names of four employees killed after the Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 13. The deceased are: Viktor Parkhomenko (37 years old), Taras Vovk (34 years old), Yevhenii Yermakov (39 years old), Dmytro Zakharov (23 years old).

Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announced
Photo: Nova Poshta

Nova Poshta company announced the names of employees who died as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of January 13. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service.

Details

These are four Nova Poshta employees:

  • Viktor Parkhomenko, 37 years old;
    • Taras Vovk, 34 years old;
      • Yevhenii Yermakov, 39 years old;
        • Dmytro Zakharov, 23 years old.

          This is an unspeakable pain that will forever remain in our hearts. Eternal and bright memory to our colleagues. Sincere condolences to their families and friends

           - the company stated.

          Recall

          Russian occupiers attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv on the night of January 13. It is reported that two missiles were launched, followed by four attack drones.

          As a result of the attack, four people died and six more were injured. Later, Nova Poshta announced that it would compensate for the cost of parcels destroyed in the attack.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
          War in Ukraine
          Nova Poshta
          Kharkiv