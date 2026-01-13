Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announced

Photo: Nova Poshta

Nova Poshta company announced the names of employees who died as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of January 13. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service.

Details

These are four Nova Poshta employees:

Viktor Parkhomenko, 37 years old;

Taras Vovk, 34 years old;

Yevhenii Yermakov, 39 years old;

Dmytro Zakharov, 23 years old.

This is an unspeakable pain that will forever remain in our hearts. Eternal and bright memory to our colleagues. Sincere condolences to their families and friends - the company stated.

Recall

Russian occupiers attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv on the night of January 13. It is reported that two missiles were launched, followed by four attack drones.

As a result of the attack, four people died and six more were injured. Later, Nova Poshta announced that it would compensate for the cost of parcels destroyed in the attack.