Russian strike on critical infrastructure: Sumy and Sumy district partially without power

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
10:04 AM • 1896 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:52 AM • 4466 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 5940 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 8824 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 8638 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 24464 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 36071 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 39054 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36947 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 66408 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.1m/s
41%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 271812 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 264423 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 261815 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 255114 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 19415 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 3978 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 7470 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 24464 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 28602 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 66406 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 62 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 3978 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 4076 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 13085 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 15292 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

Russian strike on critical infrastructure: Sumy and Sumy district partially without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Sumy and part of the Sumy district were left without electricity due to an attack by the Russian army on the critical infrastructure of the regional power company. Energy workers are working to restore power supply.

Russian strike on critical infrastructure: Sumy and Sumy district partially without power

Sumy and Sumy district were partially left without electricity due to an attack by the Russian army on critical infrastructure. The interruption in electricity distribution is temporary. This was reported by Sumyoblenergo, writes UNN.

Dear electricity consumers! As a result of the Russian army's strike on critical infrastructure in Sumy, the regional center and part of the Sumy district are partially without power.

- the message says.

It is noted that the interruption in electricity distribution is temporary.

Energy workers are working to restore power supply.

Recall

On August 3, the occupiers hit a civilian critical infrastructure object in Chernihiv region. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district were left without electricity.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy
Russian strike on critical infrastructure: Sumy and Sumy district partially without power | УНН