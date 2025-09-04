Russian strike on critical infrastructure: Sumy and Sumy district partially without power

Sumy and Sumy district were partially left without electricity due to an attack by the Russian army on critical infrastructure. The interruption in electricity distribution is temporary. This was reported by Sumyoblenergo, writes UNN.

Dear electricity consumers! As a result of the Russian army's strike on critical infrastructure in Sumy, the regional center and part of the Sumy district are partially without power. - the message says.

It is noted that the interruption in electricity distribution is temporary.

Energy workers are working to restore power supply.

Recall

On August 3, the occupiers hit a civilian critical infrastructure object in Chernihiv region. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district were left without electricity.