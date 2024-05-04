Russian strike on civilian enterprise in Kharkiv injures 6 people

Six people were injured as a result of an enemy strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv's Industrial District. Among them are four women aged 39, 36, 21 and 18, and two 21-year-old men. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, on Telegram, UNN reports .

As of this moment, six people have been injured as a result of a strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv's Industrial district, - the statement said.

Details

Among them are four women aged 39, 36, 21 and 18, and two 21-year-old men. The victims have explosive wounds. All of them are employees of the enterprise.

A private household caught fire next to the plant, and outbuildings caught fire.

Recall

Russian troops on Saturday afternoon, May 4, struck at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, there are preliminary reports of casualties.