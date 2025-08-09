Russian strike on a minibus in the Kherson suburbs: patrol police showed the first minutes after arriving to help

The patrol police showed the first minutes after arriving to help those affected by the Russian attack on a bus in the suburbs of Kherson. The video was published by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Kherson. Today, the enemy again attacked civilians. This time - a regular bus carrying people who were just returning home. A kamikaze drone hit the transport full of passengers. 16 people were injured, 2 died on the spot. This is terrible pain and an unspeakable loss for their loved ones," Biloshytskyi wrote.

The number of victims from the Russian drone attack on a shuttle bus increased to 16

"We arrived instantly. Together with medics, we rescued the injured, helped evacuate one of the victims to the hospital," said the first deputy head of the patrol police.

He reported that "during the police's attempt to retrieve the bodies of the dead from the bus cabin, a repeated hit by an FPV drone occurred - three police officers suffered concussions."

Russians attacked a minibus in the Kherson suburbs with a drone again, injuring police officers

"The enemy once again showed its true face - the face of terror. We, however, always remain by our people's side," Biloshytskyi emphasized.