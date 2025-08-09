The number of victims from the Russian drone attack on a shuttle bus increased to 16 9 August 2025

The number of injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson has increased to 16, two people died, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As of 10:20, two people died as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone on a shuttle bus. Another 16 civilians were injured and hospitalized, including 2 victims in serious condition - reported the prosecutor's office.

Recall

On the morning of August 9, Russian troops attacked a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone.