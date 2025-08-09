Russians attacked a bus again with a drone in the Kherson suburbs, injuring police officers
Kyiv • UNN
Russian military personnel repeatedly attacked a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson, injuring three police officers. This happened after a deadly strike that claimed the lives of two civilians and wounded sixteen.
Russian military in the Kherson suburbs re-attacked after a deadly enemy strike on a shuttle bus, injuring three police officers, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
An enemy drone strike on a bus with civilians claimed the lives of two people.
While police officers were attempting to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the bus cabin, an FPV drone struck the vehicle again. As a result, three police officers sustained concussions
Russian occupiers committed their latest crime against the civilian population today around 8 AM – an FPV drone struck a regular bus.
Another sixteen were injured with varying degrees of severity, two of whom are in serious condition.
