Russians attacked a bus again with a drone in the Kherson suburbs, injuring police officers

Russian military in the Kherson suburbs re-attacked after a deadly enemy strike on a shuttle bus, injuring three police officers, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

An enemy drone strike on a bus with civilians claimed the lives of two people.

While police officers were attempting to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the bus cabin, an FPV drone struck the vehicle again. As a result, three police officers sustained concussions - reported the police.

Russian occupiers committed their latest crime against the civilian population today around 8 AM – an FPV drone struck a regular bus.

Another sixteen were injured with varying degrees of severity, two of whom are in serious condition.

