Russians attacked a shuttle bus in the Kherson suburbs: there are dead and wounded

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 9892 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 66871 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 52772 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 158252 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 154895 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 82310 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 133955 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 74593 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 53602 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38371 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCCAugust 8, 09:56 PM • 28632 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJAugust 8, 10:18 PM • 37767 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 30749 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messenger01:33 AM • 30313 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia03:19 AM • 10233 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 158305 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 105622 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 154950 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 168870 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 125676 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 168870 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 179501 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 192643 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 196974 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 184704 views
Actual
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
BFM TV
Fox News

Russians attacked a shuttle bus in the Kherson suburbs: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

On August 9, 2025, Russian troops attacked a shuttle bus in the Kherson suburbs with a drone. Two civilians were killed, six people received injuries of varying severity.

Russians attacked a shuttle bus in the Kherson suburbs: there are dead and wounded

Russian military attacked a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone in the morning, two people were killed and wounded, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 9, at about 08:30, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a drone attack on a shuttle bus that was moving in the suburbs of Kherson.

"As a result of the attack, two civilians were killed. It is also currently known that six people received injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office reported.

All victims of the shelling, as indicated, were inside the vehicle.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, later clarified that "ten residents of the region were wounded, two of them seriously injured." And that, "preliminarily, two men died as a result of this terrorist attack."

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in the Kherson region yesterday, 36 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling. The Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure, damaged 2 multi-story buildings and 6 private houses, and mutilated a trolleybus. Due to Russian aggression yesterday in the Kherson region, 1 person died, and 3 more were injured, including 1 child.

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson