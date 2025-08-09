Russians attacked a shuttle bus in the Kherson suburbs: there are dead and wounded

Russian military attacked a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone in the morning, two people were killed and wounded, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 9, at about 08:30, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a drone attack on a shuttle bus that was moving in the suburbs of Kherson.

"As a result of the attack, two civilians were killed. It is also currently known that six people received injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office reported.

All victims of the shelling, as indicated, were inside the vehicle.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, later clarified that "ten residents of the region were wounded, two of them seriously injured." And that, "preliminarily, two men died as a result of this terrorist attack."

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in the Kherson region yesterday, 36 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling. The Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure, damaged 2 multi-story buildings and 6 private houses, and mutilated a trolleybus. Due to Russian aggression yesterday in the Kherson region, 1 person died, and 3 more were injured, including 1 child.