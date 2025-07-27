Russian strike on a bus in Sumy region: three people killed, five injured
On July 27, Russian occupiers attacked a bus with civilians in the Sumy district. As a result of the strike, three people were killed, and five others were injured.
On Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers attacked a bus in the Sumy district. There are dead and injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.
Around 4:30 PM, Russians attacked a bus with civilians from a drone in the area of the village of Ivolzhanske, Yunakivka community. Three people were preliminarily killed. Five more were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance.
Hryhorov added that the injured and the rest of the passengers were evacuated to a safe area. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
On July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.