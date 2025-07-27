Russian strike on a bus in Sumy region: three people killed, five injured

On Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers attacked a bus in the Sumy district. There are dead and injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

Around 4:30 PM, Russians attacked a bus with civilians from a drone in the area of the village of Ivolzhanske, Yunakivka community. Three people were preliminarily killed. Five more were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance. - the message says.

Hryhorov added that the injured and the rest of the passengers were evacuated to a safe area. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Recall

On July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.