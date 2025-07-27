$41.770.00
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
02:42 PM • 11481 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 10:16 AM • 30444 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 39583 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 40133 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 51264 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 53491 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 75825 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 194408 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 78396 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
July 25, 02:19 PM • 71088 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Russian strike on a bus in Sumy region: three people killed, five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 1228 views

On July 27, Russian occupiers attacked a bus with civilians in the Sumy district. As a result of the strike, three people were killed, and five others were injured.

Russian strike on a bus in Sumy region: three people killed, five injured

On Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers attacked a bus in the Sumy district. There are dead and injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

Around 4:30 PM, Russians attacked a bus with civilians from a drone in the area of the village of Ivolzhanske, Yunakivka community. Three people were preliminarily killed. Five more were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance.

- the message says.

Hryhorov added that the injured and the rest of the passengers were evacuated to a safe area. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Recall

On July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
