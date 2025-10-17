Russian Sochi missile attack: tourists taken to basements - media

The Russian city of Sochi was subjected to a missile attack on the night of Friday, October 17. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that tourists in hotels of the resort city are being taken down to basements and underground parking lots.

The information about the missile attack was confirmed by Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin. He urged residents to "remain calm, observe the necessary security measures."

If you live near the coastline, under no circumstances go outside, stay in a windowless room - wrote Proshunin.

He reminded of the need to refrain from filming and publishing on social networks the work of air defense, UAVs and their fragments, the work of special and operational services and means of protecting attack objects.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation on the night of September 26. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation kerosene, processing 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recorded