Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 17216 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 31584 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 46136 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 46675 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 55366 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 53246 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 77478 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 85355 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63272 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58284 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Kanevska traction substation in Staroderevyankovskaya village, Krasnodar Krai, came under UAV attack. At least five hits were recorded. The facility is an important element of the energy infrastructure, ensuring the operation of railway lines and local consumers.

Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recorded
Illustrative photo

Unknown drones struck the "Kanevska" traction substation in the village of Staroderevyankovskaya, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. This was reported by Russian media and monitoring channels, according to UNN.

According to preliminary data, at least five hits on the energy facility have been recorded. There are no official comments yet.

Addition

The substation is connected to railway traction and powers the contact network necessary for the operation of electric locomotives or other electric traction systems.

It can also serve not only transport but also provide power to local consumers and industry, especially if there is production or other large facilities nearby.

Recall

On the evening of September 21, in temporarily occupied Crimea, as a result of a drone attack, several objects on the territory of the "Foros" sanatorium were damaged. 3 dead and 16 wounded are known.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Crimea