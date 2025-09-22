Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recorded

Illustrative photo

Unknown drones struck the "Kanevska" traction substation in the village of Staroderevyankovskaya, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. This was reported by Russian media and monitoring channels, according to UNN.

According to preliminary data, at least five hits on the energy facility have been recorded. There are no official comments yet.

The substation is connected to railway traction and powers the contact network necessary for the operation of electric locomotives or other electric traction systems.

It can also serve not only transport but also provide power to local consumers and industry, especially if there is production or other large facilities nearby.

